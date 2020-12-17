Tamannaah Bhatia: Most of the biggest stars today are outsiders. Only good work and talent sell

Tamannaah Bhatia feels nepotism debate, which has been plagued the film fraternity, does not bother her. The actress in her recent interview opened up on her views on the ongoing debate on the insider vs outsider in the film industry, saying, "It doesn't matter if you're from the industry or not."

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Tamannaah said, "Yes I'm not from the industry, I don't have a godfather or a mentor. I've done everything on my own. I feel extremely grateful for the kind of opportunities, love and adulation I've got from the audience. It was something I never expected. So if you're dedicated, hardworking and talented, you'll survive. Good efforts counts."

She adds, "Luckily I got a film like Baahubali that still is one of the biggest hit films in India. I feel it doesn't matter if you're from the industry or not. In fact today, more than ever, it's a great time for everyone, especially outsiders because the kind of good content are being generated and work is being distributed purely on the basis of talent. I think being an insider doesn't promise you more than an opportunity. Most of the biggest stars today are outsiders. Only good work and talent sell."

Tamannaah Bhatia also talks about her views on the casting couch and Bollywood drug nexus controversies. She said, "As I said the film industry is an easy target... All sectors of work have problems. In fact, I feel actors are far more responsible and aware because they are always in the public eye. The power actors make them more socially aware and responsible. So celebrities are way more careful."

Bhatia is a successful actor both in the North and the South. In Hindi, she made her debut in 2013 with Himmatwala and went on to do films like Humshakals, Entertainment, and Khamoshi. Tamannaah will be seen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Bole Chudiyan.

