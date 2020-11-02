Telly Tattle: College reunion on the set Biwi O Biwi

Shooting for Biwi O Biwi, the final part of the digital anthology, Lips Don't Lie, proved to be a college reunion for director Madhur Agarwal, and actors Tanuj Virwani and Aahana Kumra. They are alumni of HR College. The trio would recollect incidents from student life, talk about the professors, classmates and the places in the vicinity that they would head to, to unwind. While they relived the good old days, unit hands would be amused by the constant chatter about their alma mater.

Camera calling

Bandini actor Kunal Thakkur, who had taken a backseat from TV to launch the Tennis Premier League in Mumbai, is back to facing the camera. He will be seen in the web thriller, Escaype Live, co-starring Shweta Tripathi Sharma. The show marks his digital debut. "My hands are full with tennis, so I need to pick work that is really worth my time," he says.

Scary time

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Samay Shah, who plays Gogi on the comedy show, has been facing a harrowing time. The actor claims an unknown man has been visiting his Borivali housing society and abusing him. He has also been threatening to kill him. Shah shared his predicament on social media and said that the man is sometimes accompanied by associates. He added that he has lodged a police complaint.

