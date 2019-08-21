Tenali Rama episode update: Bhaskar in shock to see devastated Vijaynagar on his return

television

Tenali Rama is all set to reveal the first look of the new characters and the changed avatar of Vijayanagar.

Bhaskar devasted on seeing Vijayanagar

Tenali Rama, the historical fiction show, has recently taken a major time leap of 25 years and the upcoming episodes reveal an entirely new setting for the show along with immensely talented new artists and characters. The show has regaled its viewers with the illuminating tales of Pandit Ramakrishna aka Rama prior the leap.

The show continues to garner immense love and support for its revamped look and with the entry of Bhaskar, Rama's son, portrayed by Krishna Bharadwaj, who mesmerized the audiences with his phenomenal performance as Rama and will be now playing a double role. The show is all set to reveal the first look of the new characters and the changed avatar of Vijayanagar.

Bhaskar returns to his hometown, Vijayanagar, after 20 long years and is disturbed by the distressed state of the kingdom. Once a prosperous town, Vijayanagar is now fueled with corruption and Bhaskar is shocked to see his own house empty with no sign of his family. In a distraught state Bhaskar makes his way to the renowned Vijayanagar darbaar, only to find out that Krishnadevaraya is no longer the king and an evil minister Kaikala (Vishwajeet Pradhan) has taken up the matters of the court in his hands. Kaikala has terrorized the entire Kingdom with his brutal ways and punishments but the only thing that matters to Kaikala is his daughter, Amrapaali (Manul Chudasama), who is always under his protection.

It is said - Like father like son. Bhaskar unabashedly takes the matter of his missing family to Kaikala's court which does not go down well and instead he becomes a victim of Kaikala's wrath and is thrown out of the darbaar. Bhaskar, being his stubborn self, is determined to meet the new King, Bala Kumara (Shakti Anand), while trying is best to not come face-to-face with Kaikala. Amidst all the tension, Bhaskar and Tathacharya's paths cross and Tathacharya (Pankaj Berry) explains him about what happened in the last 20 years. Bhaskar is furious and on his way, he accidently bumps into Amrapaali, who was passing by along with her father, Kaikala. Bhaskar runs for his life as Kaikala orders his guards to grab Bhaskar. Pandit Ramakrishna's son has found his enemy on his very first day in Vijayanagar and that too in, none other than, brutal Kaikala.

What will be Bhaskar's next step on his quest to find his parents?

Krishna Bharadwaj, essaying the role of Bhaskar said, "I've been looking forward for this leap and I'm thrilled now that we have started shooting. It is a new experience for me and I'm grateful that in one show I have been given the opportunity to play two diverse roles. Although Bhaskar is Rama's son but these two men are different and unique in their own ways. The upcoming episodes will give our beloved viewers the first look of Vijayanagar and what the leap looks like in terms of the feel and the addition of characters. I'm excited and I am looking forward to witness our viewers' reactions."

Vishwajeet Pradhan, essaying the role of Kaikala said, "I'm thrilled to be a part of Sony SAB's Tenali Rama and I'm looking forward to play the role of Kaikala. I have seen how well the show flared prior to the leap and when this opportunity presented itself, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. It is an intense role and the character has depth and complexity to it which makes me excited as an artist. It has been a great experience meeting everyone on the set and I am looking forward to doing some phenomenal work with these talented artists."

To know what will Bhaskar uncover in Vijayanagar, keep watching Tenali Rama – Bhaskar Adhyaay on Sony SAB.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates