The curious case of Amala Paul's 'marriage'

In March, singer Bhavninder Singh had shared pictures on Instagram with South star Amala Paul and wrote, "Wedding pictures." Later, the Mumbai-based singer deleted them, but by then the pictures had already gone viral. It took Paul's fans by surprise, who assumed the hush-hush wedding was due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus at that time.

Now, Paul has reportedly filed a defamation case against Singh in the Madras High Court for posting the pictures with a misleading caption. The actor alleges that her ex-flame put up personal pictures, as well as those which were to be used for professional purposes, claiming to be their wedding pictures.

She alleges that after their informal engagement in 2018, Singh kept demanding money from her, leading to their break- up. Paul was earlier married to filmmaker AL Vijay. They divorced in 2017.

Amala Paul, known for south films like Mynaa, Thalaivaa, Mili, Amma Kanakku, Thiruttu Payale 2 and many others has quite a huge fan following. She is all set to make her Hindi debut with Mahesh Bhatt's digital show, where she will be portraying a superstar while Tahir Raj Bhasin will play an up and coming filmmaker. Speculation is rife that it is based on Bhatt's rumoured relationship with the late Parveen Babi.

A source revealed to mid-day, "The show will mark the Hindi debut of Amala Paul, who has been picking up the language over the past three months. Bhatt saab loved Tahir's act in Chhichhore [2019]. Amrita Puri too is part of the cast."

