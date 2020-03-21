Has Amala Paul tied the knot with Mumbai-based singer Bhavninder Singh?

South star Amala Paul has been making waves with her work in the regional film industry, and also in the digital space. The actress has been roped in for Mahesh Bhatt's maiden digital outing. Things sure seem to be looking good for Amala, and now the actress has surprised her fans by tying the knot in a secret ceremony with her Mumbai-based boyfriend Bhavninder Singh!

Pictures from her wedding went viral when Bhavninder Singh shared them on social media. The singer deleted the photos soon after, but they were already picked up by Amala's fan pages! Check out a few pictures that an Instagram page shared:

Doesn't Amala Paul look stunning? The actress and her singer-husband seem to have wanted to keep things low-key and private. Amala and Bhavninder look so much in love and happy, don't they?

Amala Paul, known for south films like Mynaa, Thalaivaa, Mili, Amma Kanakku, Thiruttu Payale 2 and many others has quite a huge fan following. Speaking of her digital outing in Mahesh Bhatt's show, Amala will be portraying a superstar while Tahir Raj Bhasin will play an up and coming filmmaker. Speculation is rife that it is based on Bhatt's rumoured relationship with the late Parveen Babi.

A source revealed to mid-day, "The show will mark the Hindi debut of Amala Paul, who has been picking up the language over the past three months. Bhatt saab loved Tahir's act in Chhichhore [2019]. Amrita Puri too is part of the cast."

