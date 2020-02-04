Mahesh Bhatt's search ends in South

Mahesh Bhatt created a flutter in December when he announced his foray into digital entertainment with a web series that revolved around the relationship between a struggling filmmaker and a top female actor of the '70s. It didn't take long for fans to speculate that the show's premise was inspired by Bhatt's real-life relationship with the late Parveen Babi. Now, mid-day has learnt that the noted director has zeroed in on the cast for the drama that will mark the advent of Jio Studios in the web world — while Tahir Raj Bhasin will play the upcoming filmmaker, South sensation Amala Paul will essay the role of the superstar.

A source reveals, "The show will mark the Hindi debut of Amala Paul, who has been picking up the language over the past three months. Bhatt saab loved Tahir's act in Chhichhore [2019]. Amrita Puri too is part of the cast."

Ready to take on the new role of a showrunner at 71, Bhatt says, "I trust the magic of a new beginning in the digital world. Our first web show goes on floors with Amala, Tahir and Amrita, and our talented director Pushpdeep Bhardwaj."

