The invincible CEO

It would be insane not to be afraid," said Mika Manninen, while speaking about flying during the pandemic, to the CNBC. Manninen is the co-founder of a yoghurt brand called Hälsa Foods. Turns out, managing a yoghurt brand is more demanding than one might imagine as his business schedule has made him fly 33 times this year.



Mika Manninen. Pic/Mika Manninen, Linkedin

The Florida-based CEO said he protects himself from the Coronavirus while travelling by wearing multiple layers of disposable gloves and exposing the least amount of skin possible. "When I enter the airport, I wear multiple layers of disposable gloves, and I peel them off as I go through it. Trams, escalators—peel a layer, check-in, use a kiosk with a touch screen—peel a layer, TSA security check—peel a layer," he explained. Sounds exhausting? We agree.

The businessman also makes it a point to use a paper ticket instead of using an e-ticket on his phone. "Hundreds of passengers scan their phones, and many lay them flat on the glass," he said. He also swaps out his masks every four hours because it "gives you a feeling of freshening up." Not only this, he changes his mask every time he uses the bathroom.



Representation pics

Once he boards the plane, Manninen disinfects all surfaces he is likely to come in contact with, using an antiseptic wipe. "Wipe all surfaces at your seat, including the seat belt, belt buckle, headrest, window shades and the air and light adjusters above your head," he cautioned. In spite of all his precautions, he admitted to feeling like he's not doing enough to protect himself. It is a scary time, indeed.

33

Number of times Mika Manninen has taken a flight this year

Anything for porcelain

A man obsessed with traditional porcelain dishes and antiques decorated his house with 10,000 of them

A Vietnamese man, Nguien Van Truong, fist laid his eyes on a porcelain antique in 1986, after being discharged from the army. It was love at first sight for him. He got so obsessed with them that he spent the last 25 years of his life decorating his house with almost 10,000 porcelain bowls, plates and urns.

He started working as a carpenter after he returned to his village, Kieu Son. A local antique collector introduced him to traditional porcelain dishes. Truong was impressed with their beauty and he decided to become a collector. The (now) 58-year-old searched high and low for these antiques and spent all his money trying to acquire as many of them as possible.

Truong's original plan was to sell them off for a profit, but after seeing the "bleeding of antiques" overseas, he just couldn't let himself be involved in the process. "I thought the only way to protect the legacy of our ancestors was to attach them to the walls of my house," said Truong.

Lady with itsy-bitsy waist

Su 'Moh Moh' Naing, a 23-year-old from Myanmar, has shot to online fame for her incredibly thin waist. The Burmese student claims to have a waist circumference of only 13.7 inches, which would make it one of the tiniest waists of an adult in the world. Despite being accused of digitally editing the photos she posts, she claims that it's all natural.

Think before you click

People who get their news from social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are more likely to have misconceptions about COVID-19, according to new study led by researchers at McGill University in Montreal. "Those who consume more traditional news media have fewer misperceptions and are more likely to follow public health recommendations like social distancing," the paper published in Misinformation Review said.

Man buys Porsche with fake Rs 1 crore cheque



Pic/Walton Co. Sheriff

A 42-year-old from Florida duped dealership staff into letting him drive off in a $1,40,000 (R1 crore) Porsche 911 in exchange for a fake cheque he had printed on his home computer. Casey Kelley walked into a Porsche dealership in Destin, and gave them a cheque he had printed on his home printer. The staff let him take the car only to realise the cheque was fake. He was later arrested.

Why everyone in Japan is gargling right now



Pic/Twitter

Japanese drugstores ran dry of a gargling solution this week, after the governor of the western prefecture of Osaka suggested it could help fight Coronavirus, triggering panic buying. Hundreds of thousands of people posted pictures of emptied shelves on Twitter, accompanied by handwritten "Out of Stock" notices.

Being safe and stylish

James Maina Mwangi of Kenya who claims to be the smartest looking man in all of Africa, has adapted to the COVID-19 world with masks that match his suits, shoes and hats. His entire outfit can cost anywhere from $92 to $750 (R6,800 to R56,000). Pic/James Maina Mwangi, Facebook

