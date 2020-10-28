The Kapil Sharma Show: Laxmmi Bomb's Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani pack a punch this weekend

This Sunday The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS) will witness a different league of comedy. This weekend marks the Silver Jubilee of actor Akshay Kumar on the show – yes, it's the 25th time that the Actor is gracing the set and the cast of TKSS couldn't be more happier!

Each time that Akshay has come on the show, it has been a mad house with Akshay taking their class… this time is no different either. This time Akshay will be accompanied by the gorgeous actor Kiara Advani for the promotion of their upcoming movie Laxmmi Bomb.

Needless to say, this weekend promises to be rip-roaring & full of entertainment on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Laxmmi Bomb revolves around the life of a man, played by Akshay Kumar, who is possessed by not one or two, but as many as three spirits. Earlier, this film was supposed to arrive in the cinemas on the occasion of EID this year on May 22, but due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, it had to be pushed to the lockdown. The film is all set to explode on your screens on the occasion of Diwali, on November 9 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The film also stars Kiara Advani as Kumar's leading lady. The film revolves around the life of a man who is possessed by not one or two but as many as three spirits. What will be interesting to see is how much of the narrative has been tweaked by the makers.

Apart from this horror-comedy, Kumar is also gearing up for films like Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Bell Bottom, and Raksha Bandhan. Advani will give her fans films like Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and a film with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan.

Stay Tuned and watch The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend at 9:30pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

