Tisca Chopra: Actors have privileges as well as pressure

After Tisca Chopra wrote and produced Chutney, she had a nagging feeling that she needed to stretch herself. That's where Rubaru, her directorial debut, emerged from. Initially conceptualised as a full-length feature film, the Arjun Mathur and Chopra-starrer eventually became a short film. "As actors, we are always servicing the vision of the director and writer. But it's not our story. With Rubaru, I wanted to explore if I had it in me to direct. This was a natural progression after having worked with wonderful filmmakers and learnt a great deal," begins the first-time director.

Always inclined towards writing, Chopra teamed up with husband Sanjay, and Namrata Shenoy to develop Rubaru, which draws from her personal experiences. The short film explores the fragilities of stardom, complete with its highs and lows. "We've all seen how magazines and aam junta talk about actors. Artistes constantly have a mask on, with manicured nails, lashes and mascara on point. But when the garb comes off, what does it feel like? At their most vulnerable, they are regular people. Actors have privileges as well as pressure. Here, we've shown how our lives could be crumbling, but the show must go on. I hope it evokes empathy for the performer."



Arjun Mathur and Chopra in Rubaru

She emphasises that the pressure of stardom affects the mental health of actors. "You are chosen from billions to be the star. Then suddenly, for no reason known to you, you aren't the flavour of the month anymore. The adulation and social media following drops," she says, alluding that living in the public glare is far from easy.

Ever since the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, the dialogue about Bollywood's cliques and the pressure of the profession has only intensified. "The [discussion about] Sushant, narcotics, nepotism were not on the radar when we made this film in February. But this subject has been relevant for a few years. The idea of being kinder to performers needs to be the focus, because when the world was falling apart, artistes kept everyone in good cheer."

