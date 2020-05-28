Varun Dhawan: Kiara Advani hit me on my nose purposely. It was intense

This is the time for all the Bollywood celebrities to share throwback and unseen pictures and videos with their fans on social media to keep them entertained. Varun Dhawan joins the list too. In his Instagram story that he shared, he could be seen rehearsing with Kiara Advani on his song Sun Saathiya from ABCD 2.

What was surprising to read was his caption to describe the video. He wrote how the actress hit him on his nose purposely and how intense it was. Have a look at it right here:

Dhawan and Advani shared screen-space last year in Abhishek Varman's period drama, Kalank. On the work front, Advani became an actor to look out for with the success of the anthology, Lust Stories in 2018. And ever since then, there has been no looking back. And with the blockbuster success of Kabir Singh and Good Newwz last year, she has truly come on her own.

She had Netflix's Guilty in March this year and is now gearing up for some really promising films like Indoo Ki Jawaani, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Laxmmi Bomb. Coming to Dhawan, his Coolie No. 1 with Sara Ali Khan was slated to release on May 1 but has now been pushed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. He will then reunite with his Badlapur director Sriram Raghavan for a film on Arun Khetarpal.

