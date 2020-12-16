Vidarbha coach Trevor Gonsalves: I am stepping into very big shoes

Vidarbha Cricket Association preferred a local coach for the senior team as they replaced two-time Ranji Trophy-winning coach Chandrakant Pandit with former pacer Trevor Gonsalves.

However, Gonsalves, 48, who guided the Vidarbha U-23 outfit to the Col CK Nayudu Trophy triumph earlier this year, admitted it's a tough job to replace a coach of Pandit's stature.

"I am stepping into very big shoes there's no doubt about it. The expectations are very big," Gonsalves told mid-day from Nagpur on Tuesday.

In his three-year stint with Vidarbha, Mumbai-based Pandit guided the Faiz Fazal-led team to back-to-back Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup titles (in 2017-18 and 2018-19) before joining Madhya Pradesh as head coach this season. "It is a challenge, but I have been working with these players, so I know everybody inside out. Eight to nine players are in the Ranji squad from my U-23 team," remarked Gonsalves.

Gonsalves, who has represented Vidarbha in 12 first-class games, is optimistic of proving his mettle in his first assignment as the senior team's coach during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to be held from January 10. "It's a totally different ball game. Chandu [Pandit] was an expert in the four-day format and this is T20. Because of the ongoing lockdown there has been no team activities and time [to prepare] is also very short, so that's the main challenge. We did not stop our work and fitness for a single day right from April 1. Throughout the lockdown we were doing training online," added Gonsalves.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news