Walk on the wild side: Randeep Hooda visits Jhalana Leopard Reserve in Rajasthan

Randeep Hooda fulfilled his dream of sighting big cats at the Jhalana Leopard Reserve in Rajasthan. The actor's first outing after the lockdown was in the safari park in Jaipur.

The actor took to Instagram to share an exciting video from his travels. He wrote, "On my first outing after lockdown, my long time dream of sighting a #leopard in the wild finally came true on my maiden visit to #Jhalana..."

Hooda, who is a wildlife photography enthusiast, plans to chronicle his amazing adventure with stunning pictures through his social media posts.

On the work front, Randeep and Ileana D'Cruz will be collaborating on a film titled 'Unfair & Lovely', a rib-tickling comedy that grapples with India's unrelenting obsession with fair skin. The film is written by Balwinder Singh Janjua, Rupinder Chahal and Anil Rodhan, the music will be composed by Amit Trivedi and lyrics will be penned by Irshad Kamil.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news