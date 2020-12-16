Watch video: Mandira Bedi's daughter Tara makes an adorable appeal to Santa Claus

Mandira Bedi posted an adorable video of her daughter Tara Bedi Kaushal on Instagram on Tuesday, and the little one is winning hearts. Ahead of Christmas, the four-year-old is seen requesting Santa Claus to gift her a 'payal' (an anklet) this season.

In the video shared by her mother, Tara can be seen saying, "Santa Claus, mujhe chitthi likhni nahi aati (Santa Claus, I don't know how to write a letter). Main good girl hoon. Mujhe Christmas ke liye payal chahiye, please. (I am a good girl. Please get me an anklet for Christmas)."

Mandira captioned the video, "Digital letter to Santa!", adding the hashtags "#talupaluchapadchapadchalu" and "#lockstar". In an interview with mid-day, earlier, Mandira had mentioned that her little one "talks non-stop". Perhaps, that's why her hashtag on the Christmas video read "Talu palu chapad chapad chalu". Isn't that cute?

Mandira Bedi and her husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal adopted Tara in July this year. Tara comes from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh. Mandira had shared the news in October on Instagram, penning a beautiful note, which read, "She has come to us....like a blessing from above...Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit. With eyes that sparkle like stars Sister to her Vir. Welcoming her home With open arms and pure love Grateful, thankful. blessed. Tara Bedi Kaushal. Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020."

With her note, Mandira uploaded a picture of Tara sitting between Mandira and her husband, Raj Kaushal. The couple's nine-year-old son Vir can also be seen in the frame.

