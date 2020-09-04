Weddopedia, founded by Naman Tyagi, is been selected as one of the top 2020 startups by FIED IIM Kashipur

Weddopedia - Be your own wedding planner, a wedding vendor aggregator is now India's favourite wedding planning portal with the huge number of user on their website www.weddopedia.com.

Weddopedia helps couples to plan their wedding online & making their management easy to find a suitable vendor in their budget in just one click. It’s all about wedding vendor services, at the general price. Weddopedia helps to make the wedding memorable in a stress freeway. The vendor's themes, designs & ideas are the most gorgeous of all. Weddopedia not only helps clients pick the vendor that suits them the best but also provides them with great ideas and concepts.

Weddopedia Founded in 2016 as a wedding planner in the market but soon converted into a wedding marketplace for both users and local verified vendors to interact and deal with each other directly, both have one to one interaction with full transparency.

Weddopedia is a user-friendly website that first verifies vendor work & user budget and location and displays each other profile as per user budget and requirement. It successfully creates a channel in-between them. Weddopedia is a new generation wedding portal nowadays for couples. Weddopedia is easy to use and it is rapidly growing which as a result it is now been selected in the Drishti Program 2020 supported by the DST Government of India at IIM Kashipur FIED.

Weddopedia is registered as weddopedia Pvt. Ltd and have lots of user on all social media. It has around 250k audience community on Facebook and 250k followers on Instagram and have many more on many platforms. Anyone can search it by its username @weddopedia.

Naman Tyagi is the Founder and CEO of Weddopedia. He is much focused on weddopedia and wants to take this to next level and soon he pitches some investor with the help of FIED IIM KASHIPIR for funding hopefully in 2021 he gets and will acquire maximum wedding market.

'Naman Tyagi' apart from his startup has been covered by numerous news, magazines, and media houses for his social contribution. His most outstanding achievement was the 2019 REX Karamaveer Chakra Award given to him at the Global Young Leaders Fellowship & Karamveer Chakra event held at IIT, Delhi. This award is a sign of respect for our former president Dr A. P. J. Abdul Kalam and remarks exceptional social activists. Naman received numerous national awards too for social activities and for uplifting some social issue which society needs to be aware of.

