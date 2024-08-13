Nayanthara often treasures the few hours she gets to spend with her boys before starting her workday. Check out her recent post as she spends quality time with her twins, Uyir and Ulag

Picture Courtesy/Nayanthara's Instagram account

Listen to this article Nayanthara spends 'few hours of love' with her kids, see pics x 00:00

Nayanthara recently gave her fans a glimpse into her cherished moments with her twin sons, Uyir and Ulag.

The actress often treasures the few hours she gets to spend with her boys before starting her workday.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, Nayanthara dropped a couple of pictures where she can be seen enjoying playful moments with her little ones, dressed casually in a green t-shirt and blue dhoti pants, while her sons are adorably dressed in cotton shirt-and-shorts outfits.

Along with the pictures, the actress added a caption that read, "A few hours of love before I leave for work."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara is busy shooting for her Malayalam film, 'Dear Students', with Nivin Pauly.

Directed by debutants Sandeep Kumar and George Philip, the film will be produced by Pauly Jr Pictures and Rowdy Pictures.

Sharing a concept video, Nivin posted on X platform announcing Nayanthara's involvement in the project. He wrote, "Into the fun and gripping world of Dear Students joins, the incredible, ever radiant Nayanthara."

The poster, featuring shades of blue and red reminiscent of the American flag, showcases a silhouette of Nayanthara, indicating that the film is in production.

Nivin and Nayanthara previously collaborated in the 2019 romantic comedy Love Action Drama, directed by Dhyan Sreenivasan. While the film received mixed reviews from critics, it performed well at the box office.

Nayanthara was last seen in Malayalam cinema in the 2022 film Gold, where she starred alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.

She made her Bollywood debut in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan last year and has also appeared in Tamil films such as Iraivan and Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food.

