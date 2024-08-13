Taking to her Instagram account, the 42-year-old EGOT winner shared a rare picture of David to mark the special occasion

Picture Courtesy/Jennifer Hudson's Instagram account

Listen to this article Jennifer Hudson shares heartfelt birthday wish for son David: 'I can't believe I have a 15-year-old' x 00:00

Jennifer Hudson celebrated her son David Daniel Otunga Jr's 15th birthday with love and joy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to her Instagram account, the 42-year-old EGOT winner shared a rare picture of David to mark the special occasion.

"Team Jhud, can yal help wish my kid @d.o.j10 a very happy blest 15th birthday! I can not believe that I got a 15 year old ! God is good ! Happy Birthday , my baby!!!!", she wrote in her caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud)

Hudson, who usually keeps her son out of the spotlight, shares David with her ex-fiance, former WWE star David Otunga. Despite her efforts to keep his life private, Hudson makes sure to celebrate major milestones in her son's life, including birthdays and graduations.

Just ahead of David's birthday, the mother-son duo enjoyed a fun outing at a Chicago White Sox game on Friday, August 9, as per People.

Hudson, a Chicago native, threw out the first pitch at the game, an event that also celebrated the upcoming return of her talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, this fall. They also posed for a picture with the White Sox mascot, Southpaw.

Hudson may not often share details about David, but she makes sure to celebrate his special moments.

For his 13th birthday in 2022, she threw him a race car-themed party at an indoor speedway, expressing her excitement about having a teenager. "I officially have a teenager !!!! Wow !!!!!! Turn up my baby !!!! I will forever celebrate u !!!!," she wrote on Instagram.

David was born in 2009, and even as a baby, he showed an early interest in music. Hudson shared with People how, at just one month old, David would calm down instantly when music was played, much like she did as a baby.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever