Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal wedding: Mehendi madness begins! Check out this adorable picture of soon-to-be-weds

Sonakshi Sinha is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal in a close-knit wedding ceremony. According to reports, the couple will tie the knot on June 23. As per reports, the couple hosted an intimate mehendi ceremony, and a picture from their pre-wedding festivities has made it to the internet, making their fans go crazy.

In the latest picture that has made its way to the internet, Sonakshi is smiling ear to ear as she wears a beautiful red kurta with golden embroidery on it. The actress paired her dress with intricate long earrings. Zaheer was seen in a printed red and white loose shirt.

A Cute Get-Together

Yesterday, a new set of pictures circulated on Instagram, and it must have shut all the mouths, proving that the family isn’t playing the villain. Fashion stylist Marzia Tyeby Bhobe took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures showing Sonakshi, Zaheer, and their family having a good time together.

In the first picture, we can see Sonakshi and Zaheer with the actor’s father and their close friends and relatives. In another picture, we can spot Sonakshi with her mom, dad Shatrughan Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, and Sonakshi’s brothers, among other close ones. The third picture stole hearts as Sonakshi took a selfie with both families posing for a happy picture.

Latest News About Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s Wedding

‘Will he or won’t he?’ has been the question circulating about Shatrughan Sinha’s attendance at daughter Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding. Shatrughan Sinha has shut down the rumours in his own style. He termed the fake news around his family being spread by frustrated people. The senior actor said that he is very fond of his daughter and will certainly attend the wedding ceremony. He also added that Sonakshi and Zaheer “look very nice together.”

There have also been several reports of tension in the Sinha family ahead of Sonakshi’s wedding. It was reported that Sonakshi’s mother Poonam and her brother unfollowed her on Instagram in the week leading up to the wedding.