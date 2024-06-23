Siddhartha has been dating his girlfriend Jasmine for a long time. Now, after a romantic wedding week, the couple has tied the knot

A few days ago, Siddhartha Mallya, son of Indian businessman Vijay Mallya, announced on social media that their 'wedding week has started.' Siddhartha has been dating his girlfriend Jasmine for a long time.

The wait is finally over for the couple, as they have now tied the knot. The new bride shared a sweet post confirming their marriage.

Siddhartha Mallya has been eagerly waiting to marry his long-time girlfriend Jasmine, whom he proposed to on Halloween last year. After their engagement, they started preparing for their big day, and now they are finally husband and wife.

Jasmine quickly shared their first picture after the wedding on her Instagram stories. The photo shows her wedding ring as she holds Sid’s hand, giving a glimpse of her beautiful white wedding gown while Sid wore a black tuxedo. She captioned the image "Forever" and tagged Sid.

About Vijay Mallya's son Siddhartha and Jasmine

When the wedding week of Vijay Mallya's son Sidhartha Mallya commenced, Sidhartha took to his social media handle to share the news with his followers on Tuesday morning. In the post, Sidhartha is seen in a cosy pose with his girlfriend Jasmine. “Wedding week has commenced,” Sidhartha Mallya wrote in the post along with a picture in which he is seen wearing a white suit with Jasmine in a floral white dress.

Sidhartha had proposed to Jasmine on Halloween 2023 and shared two pictures to make the announcement. In one of the pictures, he is seen kneeling and proposing to Jasmine who is seen wearing a witch costume. The second photo showed the happy couple with Jasmine flaunting her engagement ring.

Sidhartha, is the son of well-known businessman Vijay Mallya who is the former chairman of UB Group. He is an actor and model by profession. He was born in Los Angeles, California and was raised in London and the UAE He studies at the Wellington College and Queen Mary University of London. He then attended the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and began working as a model and actor. He has appeared in several films and television shows, including the sex comedy film Brahman Naman. He has also hosted an online video show and worked as a marketing manager for Guinness.