Have you heard? Real and the reel

As Mother's Day approaches this Sunday, Sushmita Sen has recently drawn interesting parallels between her real self and her character Aarya from the reel world

Real and the reel

Ahead of Mother’s Day on Sunday, Sushmita Sen has drawn parallels between her real self and her reel character, Aarya. Sen plays a strong-headed woman who could kill for her children in the show of the same name. “Aarya is synonymous with motherhood. She is the epitome of grace and strength. I am elated to be associated with her story and her journey of motherhood. I have raised my two daughters single-handedly and I know I can go to any extent for them just like Aarya does in the series. I thoroughly resonate with her zeal to move ahead, no matter what [the situation is], and prevail through every hindrance. Motherhood is the most beautiful thing in the world and I absolutely enjoy playing such a strong mother, on screen as well.” She is currently filming the third season of the show. Its past two editions received positive reviews.

Making their Cannes debut

The Cannes Film Festival returns to the French Riviera from May 16 to 27, bringing a huge number of stars and celebrated filmmakers under one roof. Many Indian faces are going to be making their presence felt at the festival this year. Anushka Sharma, former Miss World and actor, Manushi Chhillar, and Aditi Rao Hydari will turn up on the red carpet of this year’s gala. So will Indian content creator Dolly Singh. Sharma will make her debut at Cannes, representing the Indian film industry. Sharma and Hydari are known for their advocacy of inclusivity and representation. They will further spread the message, and encourage millions of people to value and accept their individuality.

Delhi chalo

Parineeti Chopra and Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha’s engagement is set to take place near India Gate. A source reportedly said that the venue for the engagement is near the iconic location in Delhi. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is expected to arrive in the city tomorrow. Parineeti’s apartment in Bandra has also been lit up in the last few days. Rumours of the duo being a couple spread last month when they were pictured together in London, and then in Mumbai. Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila.

Juhi, Rajesh return with ’90s dramas

Actors Juhi Parmar, Rajesh Kumar, and Hetal Gada, among others, will feature in the new season of Yeh Meri Family, which is set in the ’90s. Parmar as Neerja Awasthi, is a strict but caring mother whose world revolves around her family. “It’s a beautiful light-hearted story and one which I didn’t think twice taking on when it was narrated to me. I love being a part of content that is relatable and makes one’s heart smile and this is such a story.” Kumar, who plays Sanjay Awasthi, the doting father who drives around on his two-wheeler and brings treats for his kids, added, “I was in my teens during the ’90s and I could relate with the highlights in the story.”

Gauri gets chatty

As a part of the Rendezvous series, The Chambers is set to present Rendezvous — Conversations and more, with designer and Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan. The event will mark the launch of My Life in Design, Gauri’s book that charts her journey as a designer, and contains exclusive pictures of her and her family. Gauri has designed spaces for high-profile individuals such as Mukesh Ambani, Roberto Cavalli and Ralph Lauren.

War of words

Uorfi Javed took a dig at former Shark Tank India judge, Ashneer Grover, after an FIR was lodged against him and his wife Madhuri Grover. The FIR was filed over a reported Rs 81 crore fraud last year, as complained by BharatPe. Grover had previously poked fun at Javed. The latter took to Instagram stories to share a throwback clip of Grover mocking her celebrity status. He had even criticised her for her choice of clothes. “His core is committing fraud to the tune of crores of rupees; that’s why he is a celebrity,” she said.

Don’t mess with her

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Jennifer Mistry took to her social media to warn the makers of the show who have been slinging mud at her. In the aftermath of the news of her departure on account of alleged sexual harassment, Mistry said in the video shared online, “Don’t assume that my silence is indicative of weakness. I was quiet because I have a way of handling matters. God knows what the truth is, and don’t forget that we are equal in front of him.” Mistry’s comments come after the show’s producer, Asit Modi rubbished her claims that he harassed her, and subsequently threatened to take legal action.

