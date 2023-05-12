Sushmita Sen's ex-beau Rohman Shawl re-shared the picture of Sushmita captioning, 'Right back at you Sushmita Sen'

Sushmita Sen. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Sushmita posts photo with ex-beau Rohman Shawl, says 'nice picture' x 00:00

Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen has shared a picture with her former boyfriend Rohman Shawl and tagged it as a "nice picture". Sushmita took to her Instagram stories, where she shared an image from an event she attended with Rohman and daughter Alisha. The two, in the image are seen engrossed in a conversation as they got clicked.

The actress captioned it: "Nice picture Rohman Shawl." Rohman took to his Instagram and re-shared the picture. He wrote: "Right back at you Sushmita Sen."

It was in 2021, when Sushmita and Rohman, whom she met through Instagram, called it quits. In 2022, controversial cricket administrator Lalit Modi shared the news of them being in a relationship. However, the actress neither confirmed nor declined the news.

Sushmita Sen who is now gearing up for the third instalment of her crime-thriller series, 'Aarya 3', treated her Insta fam with a beautiful photo behind the scene photo from the sets of 'Aarya 3' where she is seen all decked up in traditional Indian jewellery.

On Thursday, the starlet took to her Instagram handle and dropped a delightful photo of her. In the photo, the former Miss Universe can be seen wrapped in a beautiful blush pink and bandhani dupatta with an intricate embroidery design.

Last month, Sushmita was shooting in Jaipur for the upcoming season of 'Aarya 3'. While sharing the photo, Sushmita wrote, "#somethingaboutit A fun day of trying on jewellery & indulging in the beautiful opulence of the #pinkcity #sharing #memories #postpackup #jaipur #Aarya3. Thank you for capturing this moment @flavienheldt #cherished #alnatural. I love you guys!! #duggadugga"

For the universe, 'Aarya' marked Sushmita Sen’s comeback on screen and her digital debut. The first season was nominated for Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series also stars Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, Sikandar Kher, and Vinod Rawat, among others. The release date of the third season hasn’t been revealed by the makers yet.

Apart from 'Aarya', Sen also has 'Taali', her upcoming web series based on the life of Shreegauri Sawant.

(with inputs from IANS)

