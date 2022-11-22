Sikandar Kher gets it right

×
Updated on: 22 November,2022 07:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Sikandar, who is winning praise for Monica O My Darling, on how he doesn’t rue the years of dry spell in the past

Sikandar Kher


The words of Vasan Bala, who billed Sikandar Kher as a ‘dynamic appearance’ in Monica O My Darling, seem to have taken an almost prophetic turn. The actor is being praised for his short but memorable role in the noir murder mystery. “It’s overwhelming. Every time I get an [appreciation] call or message, I am in a state of disbelief,” he beams. 


While the actor forayed into movies in 2008, it is only in the past few years that he has earned credibility. But he has no regrets about the missed opportunities. “I don’t think I am getting my due after a long time because everyone has a different journey. All that matters is you keep getting work,” says Kher, who saw several dry spells in his career before his appearance in 24 (2016) won him audience’s love. He followed it up with Aarya. “There have been times when I haven’t had work for one or two years. I look back at the time with gratitude because, at least, I didn’t have the stress of paying rent, or where my next meal would come from. These things teach you to value the love you get.” Up next, he has the tentatively-titled Monkey Man, which sees him share screen space with actor-director Dev Patel. 


