Sushmita Sen looks like a Rajasthani royal as tries on exquisite jewellery on the sets of 'Aarya 3' in Jaipur

(Pic courtesy: Sushmita Sen/ Instagram)

Although Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen has been keeping away from the big screen, stunned her fans and audiences when she made her debut on OTT with her maiden web series, 'Aarya'.

The diva who is now gearing up for the third instalment of her crime-thriller series, 'Aarya 3', treated her Insta fam with a beautiful photo behind the scene photo from the sets of 'Aarya 3' where she is seen all decked up in traditional Indian jewellery.

On Thursday, the starlet took to her Instagram handle and dropped a delightful photo of her. In the photo, the former Miss Universe can be seen wrapped in a beautiful blush pink and bandhani dupatta with an intricate embroidery design.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Last month, Sushmita was shooting in Jaipur for the upcoming season of 'Aarya 3'. While sharing the photo, Sushmita wrote, "#somethingaboutit A fun day of trying on jewellery & indulging in the beautiful opulence of the #pinkcity #sharing #memories #postpackup #jaipur #Aarya3. Thank you for capturing this moment @flavienheldt #cherished #alnatural. I love you guys!! #duggadugga"

Sush looks like an ultimate desi girl as she holds the edge of her dupatta and keeps a pallu on her head while posing for the photo. The 'Main Hoon Na' star looked no less than a true-blue Rajasthani queen as she adorned a stunning pink and green kundan choker with a matching necklace. To complete the look, the actor wore a matching statement ring.

For the universe, 'Aarya' marked Sushmita Sen’s comeback on screen and her digital debut. The first season was nominated for Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series also stars Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, Sikandar Kher, and Vinod Rawat, among others. The release date of the third season hasn’t been revealed by the makers yet.

Apart from 'Aarya', Sen also has 'Taali', her upcoming web series based on the life of Shreegauri Sawant.