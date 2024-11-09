Today, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and penned several notes dedicated to her late Nani Ma. She attached her notes with some unseen pictures

Kangana Ranaut and her nani maa

Listen to this article Kangana Ranaut's grandmother passes away, actress pens heartfelt notes: 'She will always be in our DNA' x 00:00

Kangana Ranaut's grandmother, Indrani Thakur, passed away last night, Friday. Today, the actress took to her Instagram stories and penned several notes dedicated to her late Nani Ma. She attached her notes with some unseen pictures featuring Kangana posing with her grandmother.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first picture that Kangana shared on her Instagram, she is seen laughing with her grand maa. While sharing the picture, Ranaut informed her followers about her Nani Ma's demise and wrote, "Kal raat meri naaniji Indrani Thakur ji ka dehanth hua. Sara parivaar shokh mein hain. Kripaya unke liye prarthana kare (Last night my grandmother Indrani Thakur died. The entire family is in mourning. Please pray for her) (folded hands emoji)."

'My nani was a remarkable woman'

Further, while sharing how, with limited resources, she made sure her kids got an education Kangana wrote, "My nani was a remarkable woman, she had 5 children. Nana ji had limited resources yet she made sure all of her children got high education in good institutions and she insisted that even her married daughters should work and have a career of their own, even her daughters got government jobs a rare feat in those days, all of her 5 children including women had their own careers, she was very proud of her children careers."

'She was above 100 years old'

"We owe so much to our nani ji, my nani ji was 5 feet 8 inches tall, very rare for a mountain woman. I got her height and her health and metabolism. My nani ji was so healthy and lively that even though she was above 100 years old she did all her work by herself," Ranaut wrote while sharing yet another picture with her grandmother

'She will always be in our DNA'

The last picture has Kangana sitting next to her grandmother in bed, resting her head on the bed. While sharing this heart-wrenching pic, Ranaut wrote, “Few days ago, she was cleaning her room and she got a brain stroke. This made her bedridden, and it was beyond painful to see her in that condition. She lived a wonderful life and became such an inspiration for all of us. She will always be in our DNA and in our appearances and she will always be remembered (red heart emoji).”

About Kangana Ranaut’s work front

Work-wise, Ranaut will next be seen in the upcoming biopic “Emergency” where she essays the role of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie has received a censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) provided the filmmakers implement three edits and substantiate any controversial historical statements with credible sources. "Emergency" is Kangana’s second directorial effort after "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi."