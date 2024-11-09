As Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor turned a year older, his father, Anil Kapoor, took to his social media and shared some pictures of his son along with a special wish

Anil Kapoor's wish for son Harsh

Listen to this article Anil Kapoor wishes Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor on his b’day: ‘Way you chase your dreams scares me sometimes’ x 00:00

Anil Kapoor, the 'Mr. India' actor, has a 'jhakas' wish for his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor on his 33rd birthday today. As the actor turned a year older, his father, Anil, took to his social media and shared some pictures of Harsh, attaching a special wish. The first picture in the carousel has Harsh lying down on a grass field, posing for a picture. The second picture shows Kapoor looking dashing in a white T-shirt paired with beige jeans. In the third picture, he is seen slaying nude-colored outfits, while the last picture in the series made us go "aww."

In the last picture of the series, Harsh and Anil are seen smiling brightly as they posed for a happy picture, wearing matching outfits. While sharing these pics, Anil wrote a heartfelt caption that reads, "Happy Birthday, Harsh! Watching you grow into the passionate and determined person you are today has been one of my greatest joys. Your strength, resilience, and the way you fearlessly chase your dreams scares me sometimes momentarily, and then when you prove me wrong, it makes me proud… Keep forging your own path, no matter where it leads—you’ve already shown us all what it means to truly follow your heart. Here’s to another year of adventures, growth, and madness. @harshvarrdhankapoor"

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s work front

Notably, Harsh Varrdhan made his Bollywood debut with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film 'Mirzya' in 2016, which failed to impress the audience at the box office. In 2022, he shared screen space with his father Anil Kapoor in 'Thar', alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh. Helmed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, the film premiered on the OTT platform Netflix, where it received a decent response from the audience. Harsh Varrdhan was also seen in 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero', which was released in 2018. In the coming months, he will be seen essaying the role of Olympic gold medalist shooter Abhinav Bindra in his biopic.

Anil Kapoor's work front:

Last year, Anil completed 4 decades in cinema as an actor. He made his Hindi debut in the 1983 romance drama movie 'Wo Saat Din', directed by Sattiraju Lakshminarayana. He was last seen in 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Now, Anil Kapoor will be seen in 'War 2' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. It is being directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Kiara Advani. He also has 'ALPHA' with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. The film, directed by Shiv Rawail, marks a significant addition to Yash Raj Films' esteemed spy universe.