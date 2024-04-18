Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, who hasn't been active on the acting front was attacked by an X user who asked him to do a film and not live off his father Anil Kapoor's money.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor slams troll who told him 'Ek dhang ki film karle, kab tak apne baap ke paise se...' x 00:00

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is back at giving befitting replies to internet trolls, and here’s the latest one that’s brought him into the headlines. The ‘Mirzya’ actor was commenting on the football club Manchester City, when an X user out of nowhere attacked him in the comments section, resulting in a reply from Harsh.

Harsh posted, “Manchester City .. like a ponzi scam .. one day the bubble will burst all the lies will be revealed .. pep will leave and they will fade.. they don’t have many real fans they don’t have a real history.. just hope when they fade were In a good place to dominate for a few years.”

An X user commented on the post, “L*** kabhi ek dhang ki film karle kab tak apne baap ke paise se sneakers kharidta rahega ch****e.” (Do a great movie sometime, how long will you keep buying sneakers with your father's money, you idiot.)

Harsh replied, “Where can I watch your films ? How many have you done? I’ve done Ray thar bhavesh joshi and Ak vs ak , mirzya .. who are you? An irrelevant loser who’s bitter on twitter who started supporting city once they got Rich with Arab money..”

Earlier in a similar incident, Harsh revealed why he chooses to reply to faceless trolls on social media. He said, "The only difference is I never instigate it... I do my own thing, but if someone is logging onto Twitter, going on my page to quote tweet me and simultaneously trying to low blow me (contradictory from them, by the way), I'll say what I want to them if I'm in the mood."

Notably, Harsh Varrdhan made his Bollywood debut with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film 'Mirzya' in 2016 which failed to impress the audience at the box office.

In 2022, he shared screen space with his father Anil Kapoor in 'Thar' alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh. Helmed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, the film premiered on the OTT platform Netflix which got decent responses from the audience.

Harsh Varrdhan was also seen in 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero', which was released in 2018. In the coming months, he will be seen essaying the role of Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra in his biopic.

(With inputs from Agencies)