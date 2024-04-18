Breaking News
Maharashtra Congress accuses Shinde-led Sena of volating model code of conduct
Two dead, three injured as speeding SUV overturns on Samruddhi Expressway
Maharashtra: Youth detained for Facebook threat to BJP MLA in Nashik
Two groups clash over rumours of tearing of flag during Ram Navami procession
Drugs worth Rs 100 cr seized, four Nigerians running MDMA lab in Noida held
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor slams troll who told him Ek dhang ki film karle kab tak apne baap ke paise se
<< Back to Elections 2024

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor slams troll who told him 'Ek dhang ki film karle, kab tak apne baap ke paise se...'

Updated on: 18 April,2024 10:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, who hasn't been active on the acting front was attacked by an X user who asked him to do a film and not live off his father Anil Kapoor's money.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor slams troll who told him 'Ek dhang ki film karle, kab tak apne baap ke paise se...'

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor slams troll who told him 'Ek dhang ki film karle, kab tak apne baap ke paise se...'
x
00:00

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is back at giving befitting replies to internet trolls, and here’s the latest one that’s brought him into the headlines. The ‘Mirzya’ actor was commenting on the football club Manchester City, when an X user out of nowhere attacked him in the comments section, resulting in a reply from Harsh. 


Harsh posted, “Manchester City .. like a ponzi scam .. one day the bubble will burst all the lies will be revealed .. pep will leave and they will fade.. they don’t have many real fans they don’t have a real history.. just hope when they fade were In a good place to dominate for a few years.”


An X user commented on the post, “L*** kabhi ek dhang ki film karle kab tak apne baap ke paise se sneakers kharidta rahega ch****e.” (Do a great movie sometime, how long will you keep buying sneakers with your father's money, you idiot.)


Harsh replied, “Where can I watch your films ? How many have you done? I’ve done Ray thar bhavesh joshi and Ak vs ak , mirzya .. who are you? An irrelevant loser who’s bitter on twitter who started supporting city once they got Rich with Arab money..”

Earlier in a similar incident, Harsh revealed why he chooses to reply to faceless trolls on social media. He said, "The only difference is I never instigate it... I do my own thing, but if someone is logging onto Twitter, going on my page to quote tweet me and simultaneously trying to low blow me (contradictory from them, by the way), I'll say what I want to them if I'm in the mood."

Notably, Harsh Varrdhan made his Bollywood debut with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film 'Mirzya' in 2016 which failed to impress the audience at the box office.

In 2022, he shared screen space with his father Anil Kapoor in 'Thar' alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh. Helmed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, the film premiered on the OTT platform Netflix which got decent responses from the audience.

Harsh Varrdhan was also seen in 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero', which was released in 2018. In the coming months, he will be seen essaying the role of Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra in his biopic.

(With inputs from Agencies)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor anil kapoor Entertainment News bollywood news Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK