The story behind Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's 'Stop Wearing Fake Sneakers' post, explained

After controversial 'stop wearing fake sneakers' statement, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor attempts to 'clarify' the post

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor faced backlash for urging followers to not buy fake sneakers Subsequently, Internet erupted in a roast session Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor then offered a `clarification`

In a recent social media post, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor found himself in hot water after urging his followers to abstain from wearing fake sneakers. The statement, delivered via his Instagram Stories, quickly ignited a firestorm of controversy.

On Monday, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor took to his Instagram Stories to share his thoughts on the issue, stating, "Don't know who needs to hear this but please stop wearing fake sneakers... if you have a low/moderate budget, there are plenty of great options out there. Converse, Vans, basic Air Force, etc... if someone gets you a gift and they happen to be inauthentic, you can pass them onto someone else that doesn't know what they are and would be happy to wear... but if you are buying your own, please do your own diligence... buy from trusted sellers..."

This seemingly well-intentioned advice, however, did not sit well with many netizens who quickly labeled him as 'elitist.' Accusations of insensitivity were hurled, with some interpreting his words as telling fans 'not to be poor.'

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor continued his appeal for fashion awareness by stating, "Also, really hope more men/boys look into how they dress and invest well in what they wear... again, it doesn't have to be expensive, tons and tons of cheap options out there... but no point wearing a really expensive pair of shoes if you don't know how to put the rest of it together, to be honest... It's supposed to say something about you... your tastes and preferences... there's information everywhere and access, don't be lazy... look into it and learn; it can be a lot of fun... when we talk about the culture, be it sneaker culture or street or whatever, it's not about clout, it's about your own individuality, uniqueness, and about how your outfit and choices speak for you and what they represent."

Post the backlash, Harsh Varrdhan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to 'clarify his statement but it's not an apology, instead Harsh Varrdhan is doubling down on his stance, he states, "When I put this out I already knew people who don’t know people would come after me etc but the truth is I’ve been doing this for along time and reps of hyped shoes are more expensive then say a pair of converse old skool vans or used air forces etc". He explains further, "I know every time I say something there will be people on social media who don’t know anything about footwear etc going crazy but a lot of my followers are (sneaker emoji) enthusiasts or are looking to collect and that’s the audience I’m speaking to"

I know every time I say something there will be people on social media who don’t know anything about footwear etc going crazy but a lot of my followers are ð enthusiasts or are looking to collect and that’s the audience I’m speaking to — Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) September 11, 2023

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, the only son of Bollywood legend Anil Kapoor, is no stranger to the limelight. He has two sisters, Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, both prominent figures in the entertainment industry. His last appearance on the screen was in "Thar," a Netflix release from the previous year. Up next, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is set to star in a biopic chronicling the life of Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra.