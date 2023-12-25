Breaking News
On Anil Kapoor's 67th birthday, Hrithik Roshan recalls working as an AD on his film 'Khel'

Updated on: 25 December,2023 06:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

On Anil Kapoor's birthday, Hrithik Roshan recalled working as an AD on the senior actor's film to now being his co-star

Picture Courtesy/Hrithik Roshan's Instagram account

It's veteran actor Anil Kapoor's 67th birthday and his 'Fighter' co-star Hrithik Roshan penned a sweet yet nostalgic wish for him on social media.


Taking a stroll down memory lane, Hrithik dropped a picture from the sets of his father Rakesh Roshan's directorial 'khel', which starred Anil Kapoor in the lead role. Interestingly, Hrithik worked as an assistant director in the film.


"Sets may have changed, scripts may have changed and I may have graduated from being his AD in Khel to costar in #Fighter - but @anilskapoor's energy and mastery of craft remains as incredible as ever! Happy Birthday Anil Sir - keep being the 'Rocky'-ing human you are," Hrithik captioned the candid click.


'Khel' was released in 1992 and also starred Madhuri Dixit.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Cut to 2023, Anil and Hrithik are going to share screen space in 'Fighter'. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and will release on January 25, 2024. Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi are also a part of 'Fighter'.

The makers recently unveiled the film's teaser, which showed the lead cast flying high in their jets, showing some impressive aerial action. There is also a glimpse of some nail-biting jet stunts.

'Fighter' is being pitched as an out-and-out actioner and comparisons are already being made with Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun films'. 

