Ahead of Christmas 2023, Parineeti Chopra dropped a picture with husband Raghav Chaddha on social media. The couple is spending their first Christmas after marriage in London

Picture Courtesy/Parineeti Chopra's Instagram account

Listen to this article Parineeti Chopra calls Raghav Chadha her 'Santa for life' as they celebrate Christmas in London x 00:00

It's Christmas time, and everyone has been gripped in festive spirit. Actor Parineeti Chopra is also busy with festivities. Interestingly, on Sunday, she dropped a special Christmas post and that too for her husband and AAP MLA Raghav Chadha.

She uploaded a romantic picture with Raghav. In the image, she is seen leaning towards Raghav as he holds her., Parineeti wore a black outfit and matching boots. She tied her hair in a bun. Raghav was seen in a blue shirt, beige pants, black coat and brown shoes. "Falling on my Santa for life @raghavchadha88," she captioned the post. Parineeti and Raghav's latest picture has left fans in awe.

ADVERTISEMENT

"How romantic," a social media user commented.

"So cute," another one wrote.

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, she was seen in 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' opposite Akshay Kumar. The movie was released on October 6.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever