'Parineeti Chopra was upset'; Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals actress' reaction to being let go from 'Animal'

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has opened up about the casting process for his latest offering 'Animal'. The movie starred Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. But did you know? We could have seen someone else play Geetanjali other than Rashmika Mandanna. Yes, Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed that he had signed Parineeti Chopra for almost a year.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals Parineeti Chopra's reaction to being let go from 'Animal'

In a new interview, Sandeep Reddy Vanga said that Parineeti Chopra felt bad about being replaced, but at the end of the day, she was not the right person to play 'Geetanjali'. In the interview with Komal Nahta, Sandeep Reddy Vanga said, "Galti mera he hai (It is my fault). I told her ho sake toh maaf karo mujhe (if possible, please forgive me).” In the movie, Rashmika played Geetanjali, Ranbir’s wife.

Sandeep mentioned how he had always been a fan of Parineeti, whom he had also wanted to cast in Kabir Singh, for which he ultimately chose Kiara Advani. Even Shahid Kapoor was not the first choice for the movie. The filmmaker wanted to cast Ranveer Singh, who passed on it because the subject matter was too dark.

The filmmaker continued, “Some characters don’t feel set in some people. I don’t believe in auditions; I go with instincts only. From day one I like her acting, I always wanted to cast her as Preeti also in Kabir Singh but even that could not happen. It’s long due, I always want to work with her, I told her and she knew that.”

He also apologized to the actor for not continuing with her. “I said sorry, nothing is bigger than the film. So I am going ahead with someone else. She felt bad, but she understood why I am saying that.”

When it was announced that Rashmika had taken up the same role, Parineeti told India Today, “These things happen, it is a part and parcel of life. We must make such choices every day. You make the choice that is right for you.”

About Animal

Animal, also starring Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, is nearing Rs 800 crore mark in gross worldwide box office collections. The action drama, billed as a father-son story, hit the screens on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The film may be on its way to becoming one of the highest-earning Hindi films of 2023, but it has drawn criticism from a section of social media users for its misogynistic and graphically violent narrative.