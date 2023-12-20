Breaking News
Sandeep Reddy Vanga on the criticised 'big pelvis' line in Animal: That’s his way of saying he sees a future with her

Updated on: 20 December,2023 10:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of the movie 'Animal', recently spoke about a controversial line from the film. When asked about the scene where Ranbir Kapoor's character Ranvijay compliments his girlfriend Gitanjali on her 'big pelvis', the director explained his reasoning for including it

Pic Courtesy/IMDB

Listen to this article
Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of the movie 'Animal', recently spoke about a controversial line from the film. When asked about the scene where Ranbir Kapoor's character Ranvijay compliments his girlfriend Gitanjali on her 'big pelvis', the director explained his reasoning for including it. In a conversation with Galatta Plus, Vanga revealed that he included the line for shock value and to be provocative. Despite the negative criticism, he defended the scene and claimed that it was intended as a compliment.


Sandeep Reddy Vanga started by explaining why Ranbir Kapoor's character, Ranvijay, could not express his emotions directly. In the scene, "He’s trying a different route to explain to her because it’s her engagement day and they were not in touch. Coming with that force and saying, 'Listen, Gitanjali, I really love your pelvis.’ He is trying to explain a theory that is related to the character, the title, and for the audience when they are watching the film, it doesn’t seem like the theory he is talking about.” He added.


The director said, "I thought ‘big pelvis’ scene was a compliment." Talking about the scene, “I thought of shooting (that) he would just be playing with the petals of the flowers and he’d just put his hand on her feet. I wanted to shoot that but I thought I would not show it. I thought on the shoot day ‘Let’s not do that and again give a shock,” revealed Vanga. “I felt like she is walking away, he knew that if he let her go without saying one more line, he knew that she was gone. So how should I say that I am seeing my future with you? I want to marry you. I thought in these situations boys behave very differently sometimes. Your intention is something else but you end up saying something else. So, he didn’t know what to say. This was the brief given to Ranbir also. Suddenly he doesn’t know what to say and he says Gitanjali got a big pelvis. He is giving a reason that I’m seeing a future with you that we’ll get married and have babies. I thought that was a compliment. I never thought…how you found it ugly.”

About the scene in 'Animal'

The scene in question occurs when Ranvijay tells Gitanjali, "You have a big pelvis." Responding to this, Gitanjali said, "Are you calling me fat?” Ranvijay then insists it’s a compliment and adds that it only means she has 'child-bearing hips.’

