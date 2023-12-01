Sandeep Reddy Vanga often delves into the topic of toxic masculinity in his work, and the public often says the director is glorifying misogyny. The director is still asked about the portrayal of toxic masculinity in his debut Bollywood project, 'Kabir Singh'

Pic Courtesy/IMDB

Listen to this article 'Only four-five people created noise' Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reacts to Kabir Singh controversy x 00:00

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga delivered what he promised—his most violent movie yet, aka 'Animal'. The movie, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, has hit theatres, and the public is all in love with the crime thriller. It is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about films since Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Kabir Singh'.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga often delves into the topic of toxic masculinity in his work, and the public often says the director is glorifying misogyny. The director is still asked about the portrayal of toxic masculinity in his debut Bollywood project, 'Kabir Singh', which had Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. The director has just opened up about the movie and said he does not take the noise 'seriously'.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a conversation with CNN-News 18, Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was questioned about the non-consensual kiss between 'Kabir Singh' and 'Preeti', the characters Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani played. The scene had a whole section of people up in arms. Reacting to this, the director has said, "I didn’t think much about it. I don’t think that Kabir Singh was a misogynistic film. Only four-five people felt offended and made noise about it. I never took them seriously.”

Sandeep Reddy Vanga was informed that more than a few people found the content offensive. In response,the director is of the thought that only four people wrote articles about the movie, which inspired many others, and soon enough, many others were of the same opinion. The director said, "There were not more than 20 people in total; it was their point of view."We should not talk about all that; bhool jao Kabir Singh ko (forget about Kabir Singh)."

Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Tripti Dimri. It is one of the longest Indian films made with a runtime of 201 minutes.

The film revolves around the complex relationship of a business magnate Balbir Singh and his son Ranvijay Singh. After tragedy befalls Balbir, Ranvijay sets out to exact vengeance against his rival Abrar Haque and pledges to never leave his family, leading to a gruesome gang war.

At the recent pre-release event of the film in Hyderabad, Anil Kapoor said that this film will change Bobby Deol's life and he will be the next superstar. Bobby made his film acting debut in 1995 with the Barsaat'. At the time his father Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol were massive stars. While Bobby amassed a massive fan following and became a heartthrob with subsequent films like 'Gupt', 'Bicchoo', 'Soldier', 'Chor' Machaaye Shor', 'Tango Charlie' and others, he never achieved the same amount of success.