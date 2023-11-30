Animal: Rashmika Mandanna's viral teeth clenching scene from the trailer went viral as many could not comprehend her dialogue. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has now justified the scene

Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol

Listen to this article Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga opens up on Rashmika Mandanna's viral scene, says Bobby Deol is not playing a mute character x 00:00

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' is all set to hit the theatres on December 1. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. The trailer of the film was launched last week and it evoked different kind of reactions from the audience. From the plot to the violence to the performances, and dialogues, there was ample discussion on social media regarding the film. Among the ones was Rashmika Mandanna's scene that went viral. In the scene, she is seen talking to Ranbir Kapoor with her teeth clenched in anger.

Post the trailer launch, the scene featuring Rashmika became a meme as many could not comprehend what she was trying to say to Ranbir's character. Speaking about the same, Sandeep told Indiatoday.in, "She was supposed to speak in a particular way because it’s a very emotional scene. I knew there would be a certain reaction to it. When someone is feeling a certain emotion, then they speak with their teeth clenched. I think keeping it in the trailer has only given it multiple views. When you see it as part of the larger scene in the movie, it will make more sense.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer of the film also led to several theories. After the teaser release it was assumed that Bobby plays a cannibal in the film. Later, it was reported that he plays a mute character as he had no dialogues in the teaser or the trailer of the film. Some fans also claimed that Bobby's character is Ranbir's characters' step-brother.

However, in a interview Sandeep denied these theories. In a video doing the rounds on Reddit, Vanga denied about Bobby playing a mute character. He said that Bobby is the villain in 'Animal'.

Earlier, during a virtual interaction with fans, Ranbir Kapoor talked about Animal and said, "This is the darkest film I have done because I am not playing any psycho killer in it. It is just the character, his mind, and the way he operates. His psyche is very dark. It is not somebody who I am or can relate to. It was very interesting for me to play him on screen because it was a very new, original character. I am glad I collaborated with Sandeep on this because I got a lot from him, about heroism, about characters, and about a grey part like this."