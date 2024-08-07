Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Rakul Preet Singh reveals her comforter struggles in hotels

Rakul Preet Singh reveals her ‘comforter’ struggles in hotels

Updated on: 07 August,2024 01:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Rakul took to Instagram, where she shared a meme, where a woman is seen struggling to pull out the duvet from the bed in a hotel room

Rakul Preet Singh. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actress Rakul Preet Singh has hilariously shared her “relatable” struggles with “comforters” in a hotel room.  


Rakul took to Instagram, where she shared a meme, where a woman is seen struggling to pull out the duvet from the bed in a hotel room.



The funny meme had: “When you are ready to go to sleep at a hotel but first you need to pull out the comforter that is attached to Earth’s core,” written on it.


Rakul captioned it: “Anyone relate to this (laugh emoji) I do.”

On August 4, Rakul, who is married to filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani, celebrated a major fitness milestone on the photo-sharing app. The actress had completed over 21000 footsteps.

She posted a photograph of her smartwatch, which showed that the “De De Pyaar De” actress completed 21,573 footsteps and covered a distance of 15.37 km.

The newly-married actress captioned the image: “Days like these” with dancing girl emojis.

Rakul and Jackky got married in February this year in Goa. They had an intimate wedding celebration among their close friends and family members.

On the professional front, Rakul made her acting debut in 2009 with the Kannada film “Gilli”. Over a journey spanning 15 years, the actress showcased her prowess in several language films including Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

She worked in movies such as “Rough”, “Keratam”, “Venkatadri Express”, “Yennamo Yedho”, “Current Theega”, “Bruce Lee”, “Thadaiyara Thaakka”, “Puthagam”, “Yaariyan”, “Aiyaary”, “De De Pyaar De”, “Doctor G”, “Thank God”, “Cuttputlli” and “Chhatriwali”.

Rakul, whose last big screen outing was in S. Shankar’s Tamil vigilante action film “Indian 2”, will next be seen in “Meri Patni Ka Remake”, “Indian 3” and “De De Pyaar De 2”.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

