India’s Vinesh Phogat (50kg) became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final of the Paris Olympics 2024 with a convincing 5-0 win over Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez on Tuesday. Vinesh's win is a proud moment for the entire country and felt personal to many of us. Bollywood has taken to social media to congratulate the champion. From Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Taapsee Pannu to Soha Ali Khan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, celebs dropped wishes for the wrestler.

Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram and wrote, “And we are in the finals. It was such a joy watching you play live. You are the pride of our nation, @vineshphogat. Good luck for the finals. Our prayers are with you."

Taapsee Pannu shared multiple stories to praise Vinesh and wrote, "This woman is going to be recalled as a benchmark in a lot of ways for decades to come! What a woman! What a crazy year she has had and what courage she has shown. Your fan for life." She also said, "And she did it!" "Walking towards the final like a champion," read another of her posts.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, "History made @vineshphogat." Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana got emotional and shared a post featuring Vinesh, writing, "Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat couldn't stop crying after her win against the unbeatable world No.1 champion." He added a national flag emoji to it.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan felt super proud of Vinesh’s win and wrote, “What a champ. Ufff. Soooooo proud!!!" Soha also shared a clip and said, "First Indian woman to reach an Olympic wrestling final @vineshphogat!!!!! Soooo proud!!!!"

Riteish Deshmukh, while praising Vinesh, said, “That’s what a champion looks like after beating the World No. 1 & defending Olympic gold medal holder #VineshPhogat.”

About Vinesh’s win:

With this win in the semifinal, Vinesh Phogat guaranteed herself at least a silver medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. Both wrestlers got off to a cautious start, but a passivity clock on Lopez meant that Vinesh got on the board with one technical point after the Cuban didn’t take a risk. Vinesh was leading 1-0 at the end of the first period. She extended her dominance in the second period with four more points to seal the bout in her favor.