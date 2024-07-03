Rajkummar set to attempt his first hardcore action film with Maalik; Pulkit-helmed venture to roll in Lucknow from September

Medha Shankr. Pic/Instagram; (right) Rajkummar Rao

There is no denying that Rajkummar Rao is one of the most versatile actors of the current crop. Yet, in his 14-year career so far, he has attempted an action thriller only once with Hit: The First Case (2022). That’s going to change soon. Sources tell us that he has given his nod to Maalik, a hardcore action fare to be helmed by Pulkit of Bhakshak fame. The movie is expected to roll in September.

Pulkit

If you look at Rao’s upcoming slate, mainstream entertainers could well be his theme for the next few months. In August, his horror comedy, Stree 2, will hit the screens, followed by Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Maalik, which is being backed by Jay Shewakramani, is a natural extension. A source reveals, “While Raj has carved a niche for himself with his solid performances, he hasn’t developed the image of a hero of the masses. With his next few films, he wants to explore that space. When Jay and Pulkit approached him for Maalik, Raj immediately gave his nod as the film will present him in a new avatar. It’s an emotion-driven, action entertainer that will see the actor performing high-octane stunts. He has begun working on his physique as the role demands a muscular frame.”

Medha Shankr, who made a splash with 12th Fail (2023), has been cast as the female lead in the story written by Pulkit. The source adds, “The script required a soft, intelligent and sensitive actor who would be the perfect foil to Raj’s character. The shoot will begin in September in Lucknow, and then move to Benares as the story is based there. Pulkit plans to wrap up filming over a three-month start-to-finish schedule.”