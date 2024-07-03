Breaking News
Bullet train project: 190 km of viaduct and 321 km of pier work completed
ED questions TV actors in fraud forex trading app case
Agreement for Central Park in Mumbai signed, CM Shinde meets officials
Team India's roadshow: Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions in city
Nana Patole files nomination for MCA chief election
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Look whos joining the fight club

Look who’s joining the fight club

Updated on: 04 July,2024 06:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Top

Rajkummar set to attempt his first hardcore action film with Maalik; Pulkit-helmed venture to roll in Lucknow from September

Look who’s joining the fight club

Medha Shankr. Pic/Instagram; (right) Rajkummar Rao

Listen to this article
Look who’s joining the fight club
x
00:00

There is no denying that Rajkummar Rao is one of the most versatile actors of the current crop. Yet, in his 14-year career so far, he has attempted an action thriller only once with Hit: The First Case (2022). That’s going to change soon. Sources tell us that he has given his nod to Maalik, a hardcore action fare to be helmed by Pulkit of Bhakshak fame. The movie is expected to roll in September.


PulkitPulkit


If you look at Rao’s upcoming slate, mainstream entertainers could well be his theme for the next few months. In August, his horror comedy, Stree 2, will hit the screens, followed by Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Maalik, which is being backed by Jay Shewakramani, is a natural extension. A source reveals, “While Raj has carved a niche for himself with his solid performances, he hasn’t developed the image of a hero of the masses. With his next few films, he wants to explore that space. When Jay and Pulkit approached him for Maalik, Raj immediately gave his nod as the film will present him in a new avatar. It’s an emotion-driven, action entertainer that will see the actor performing high-octane stunts. He has begun working on his physique as the role demands a muscular frame.”


Medha Shankr, who made a splash with 12th Fail (2023), has been cast as the female lead in the story written by Pulkit. The source adds, “The script required a soft, intelligent and sensitive actor who would be the perfect foil to Raj’s character. The shoot will begin in September in Lucknow, and then move to Benares as the story is based there. Pulkit plans to wrap up filming over a three-month start-to-finish schedule.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Rajkummar Rao bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Bollywood Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK