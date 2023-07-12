Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's new song 'What Jhumka?' has Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt dancing to the tunes of the classic song Jhumka Gira Re, but with a twist

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the song 'What Jhumka'

Jhumka Gira Re gets a Karan Johar makeover in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's new song 'What Jhumka?' brings back the old classic hit, Jhumka Gira Re, but with an unexpected twist. Picturised on the film's lead pair, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, it's a typical Karan Johar-style song-and-dance number. Shot in a grand set with numerous backup dancers, the song has Ranveer being his usual energetic self as he addresses Alia through the song, and she being responds in a classy, restrained manner.

While Ranveer is dressed in distressed denim trousers and jacket, Alia wears a beautiful multi-coloured saree, with a beaded blouse. The dance number has been sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi, with music by Pritam.

Dharma Productions had shared the promo of the song on Monday which they captioned, “You’ve heard of beat drop, mic drop, jaw drop moments but now it’s time for the jhumka drop moment! #WhatJhumka, Song out tomorrow! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year – in cinemas on 28th July.”

Ranveer Singh on Tuesday shared a glimpse of the dubbing session for the upcoming romantic comedy . Taking to Instagram stories, Rocky a.k.a Ranveer posted pictures from the dubbing session and wrote, “Finishing touches. #RRKPK."

Helmed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

Recently the makers unveiled the first song ‘Tum Kya Mile’ and the official trailer of the film which received massive responses from the audience.

The trailer took us into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. And they fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don’t like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to ‘Switch’ and live with each other families to impress them.

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar’s storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music. There were also many scenes of the two romancings and fighting, celebrating all kinds of festivals with their families, and possibly a wedding.

‘RRKPK’ marks Karan’s return to director’s chair after over six years.

The film marks Ranveer and Alia’s second collaboration after their hit film ‘Gully Boy’.