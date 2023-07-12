I guess I’m living the dream I’ve always dreamt of" Says director Atlee replying to Shah Rukh Khan as he expressed his gratitude for 'Jawan'

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is a highly anticipated film releasing this year. It is expected to surpass all previous records with an astonishing 112 million views across all platforms within just 24 hours. Audiences, celebrities, and fans are praising the preview.

The action thriller film Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is highly anticipated this year. The recently unveiled prevue has created a sensation nationwide, surpassing all previous records with an astonishing 112 million views across all platforms within just 24 hours. Audiences, celebrities, and fans are praising the preview for its action-packed scenes, Shah Rukh Khan's different looks, captivating dialogues, and thrilling background music.

The director of the film, Atlee shared the prevue of Jawan on his social media to which Shah Rukh Khan responded by expressing his gratitude to Atlee and wrote,

"Sirrrrrr!!! Maaasssssss!! Your are da man!!!! Thank u for everything and making sure the A K Meer gave his inputs along with Priya!! Love u all."

Atlee, the director of the film, responded to Shah Rukh Khan's reply by quoting his tweet and expressing his joy in working with the superstar. Atlee wrote a grateful note for Shah Rukh Khan,

"From reading tales of kings to embarking on a journey with one in real, #Chief I guess I’m living the dream I’ve always dreamt of. Thank you so much This film pushed me to my limits, where I gained invaluable lessons along the way. Your passion towards cinema and the amount of hard work you’ve put in, which I witnessed closely in the last 3 years are inspiring and riveting… Yeh toh bas shuruaat hai Sir. Love you sir. Thanking you once again for this great opportunity on behalf of the entire team. God is very kind to me!! Thank you, everyone."

Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sanya Malhotra is a Pan-India film that will release in cinemas on 7th September 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.