A Still from Prevue

Jawan Prevue: From Karan Johar to Shah Rukh Khan fans; all hail the first glimpse of the action thriller

Jawan Prevue, starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Atlee, was released today on 10th July. The sneak peek video has gone viral, and fans can't keep calm since it combines the director's unique South flair, Shah Rukh Khan's charisma, and Nayanthara's action stunts. The film appears to be addressing themes such as achhai-burai and paap-punya, with plenty of action, passion, and drama.

Nayanthara makes an impressive debut as an action queen. The Jawan Prevue showed the Lady Superstar as a soldier. She is shown wearing a trench coat over a white top. This is Nayanthara's first collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan and her big Bollywood debut. To everyone’s surprise, Deepika Padukone also makes a special cameo appearance in the film.

According to reports, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen making a cameo. However, the makers have yet to confirm this news. A few observant fans caught a glimpse of Vijay in the teaser. Although the face is blurred, numerous netizens speculated that he might be the Tamil superstar.

As soon as the preview was dropped, SRK’s friends and netizens started commenting their views on the first glimpse of the highly anticipated film. Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote in an Instagram story, "ВНАI!!!!!! This is going to be a juggernaut of a blockbuster! And @atlee47 you have done it again!!!! Wowww, can't wait!!!" with red heart emojis. Director Sujoy Ghosh shared glimpses of the 'prevue' and said: "Man that last few seconds of the jawan trailer.... gotey gripping stuff! I bow to you @iamsrk", and "tooooo good!! jhoomey jo jawan…"

One of SRK’s fans wrote, “Phir Mausam bigadne wala hai ð¥ð¥ð¥.” “What a dangerous trailer ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ I can just tell ....wowwwð¥ð¥ð¥ boommmmmm #srk waiting for 7 sepâ¤ï¸,” wrote another user. One of SRK’s fans, while reacting to the preview said, “Fir sae kursi ki peti bandh ne padhaegae...Goosebumps king ð¥ð¥â¤ï¸.”

Based on the prevue, Jawan appears to be a wonderful combination of action and emotion. Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist. Deepika Padukone also makes an appearance. Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, Tamil actor Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, and others appear in supporting roles. Jawan is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan under their production company Red Chillies Entertainment.

Jawan will be released in theatres globally on September 7th.