'Stree 2' trailer: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and the gang turn saviours as Chanderi women get kidnapped by new ghost

Still from Stree 2 trailer

The wait is over! The much-anticipated trailer of the biggest film of the year has finally arrived, promising to deliver an electrifying blend of horror and comedy that fans have been eagerly waiting for. Set to release this Independence Day, the sequel to the beloved franchise brings back the iconic Chanderi gang, along with a spine-chilling new adversary – SARKATA!

While Stree ended on a cliffhanger, audiences had to wait for a good five years. However, the makers are finally back with another banger of a trailer that ties all the loose ends. It is a visual spectacle offering a glimpse into a world, blending horror and humor, in the most unique way!

There is a new evil in Chanderi who kidnaps young women from the village. The villagers go to Rajkummar to save them like he did earlier. Shraddha Kapoor returns to help the gang get rid of the new evil that engulfed the village. We also get a glimpse of Shraddha and Rajkummar's love story and the humourous exchange between the OG gang.

Producer of Maddock Films, Dinesh Vijan says, “The first Stree was a defining film in Maddocks filmography while Stree 2 will cement the entire universe. It answers all the questions that Stree 1 raised and also shows the connections. It is a landmark film for us, especially in terms of the VFX and the world building that has happened. It is unique and an upgrade of another kind. This one is funnier, bigger, a visual spectacle and it’s got all our characters and some new special angles. This is the most important film we are putting out there and our biggest.”

Jyoti Deshpande, President Media & Content Business, Reliance Industries Ltd said, “At Jio Studios, we take immense pride in creating clutter-breaking and disruptive cinema, and giving wings to content driven stories. We backed Stree when there was no horror-comedy precedent and following its breakout success, we gave our audiences a whole new genre. Stree2 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated sequel and is the catalyst for our horror-comedy universe. The laughs and the thrills make for fantastic ‘paisa vasool’ entertainment for all ages. Hope to belt out yet another super-hit with our Maddock partnership”.

We will see the return of the original cast led by Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, sure to charm the audiences with their impeccable performances. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee, it promises a return to the spooky yet hilarious world. Get ready to celebrate Independence Day with a double dose of chills and laughter! Stree 2 is set to hit theatres on August 15, 2024.

Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan present ‘Stree 2’ releasing this Independence Day, directed by Amar Kaushik, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande, A Maddock Films Production.