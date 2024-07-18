Ammy Virk is gearing up for the release of his big Bollywood commercial film, Bad Newz. If you aren't familiar with his work, here's a list of films you should watch

Ammy Virk is all set to star in his first Dharma Productions film titled 'Bad Newz'. The film directed by Anand Tiwari also stars Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri. Before the release of the film on July 19, we look at some of Ammy Virk's top rated films that you must definitely watch:

Kudi Haryane Val Di:

Directed by Rakesh Dhawan, the film stars Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa in the lead. The film follows the story of a Punjabi man uninterested in wrestling who falls for a Haryanvi woman passionate about the sport. He strives to embrace her love for wrestling, to win her heart.

'83:

Before 'Bad Newz', Ammy appeared in the Hindi film '83 that narrated the history of the Indian cricket team's historic win at the World Cup. He played the role of cricketer Balwinder Singh Sandhu in the film that also starred Ranveer Singh Saqib Saleem, Deepika Padukone, Wamiqa Gabbi among others. The film was directed by Kabir Khan.

Maurh:

The film, a period drama, is based on the lives of Jeon and Kishna Maurh, who had risen against the oppression of both the British and zamindars in pre-partition Punjab. Unable to tolerate humiliation of their family, Kishna joins the bandits. When Kishna is executed by the Brits, Jeona takes up arms to fight for his people. Maurh is a tale of revenge, betrayal and valour. Ammy plays the role of Jeona in the film The film directed by Jatinder Mauhar.

Oye Makhna

This is a Punjabi rom-com film directed by Simerjit Singh. The movie stars Ammy Virk, Guggu Gill and Sidhika Sharma. Ammy plays the role of lead character Makhna who falls in love with a girl by just looking at her eyes. He along with the help of his uncle try to get himself set up with the girl. However, the uncle fixes marriage with the wrong girl and this leads to hilarious confusion.

Qismat

Directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, this is the first of the three part film that was released in 2018. The romantic drama stars Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta in lead roles along with Guggu Gill, Tania, and Harby Sangha in supporting roles The film revolves around the life of a man who falls in love with a woman while studying in Chandigarh. While it may sound normal, the big dilemma, the man is facing is that his marriage is already fixed with another woman.

Qismat 2:

The second part of the romantic drama franchise was released in 2012. The film brings back the principal cast of Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta. Shivjit falls in love with Bani, who does not reciprocate his feelings. Years later, however, fate gives him a second chance.

Angrej:

This is 2015 Punjabi historical romance film directed by Simerjit Singh. Set against the backdrop of the waning British Raj, the film chronicles the love story of a young man and a woman, played by Amrinder Gill and Sargun Mehta respectively, belonging to different social strata. Angrej has Aditi Sharma, Ammy Virk, Binnu Dhillon, Anita Devgn, Sardar Sohi, and Nirmal Rishi in supporting roles; it marked the feature film debut for Mehta and Virk.

Ardaas:

The movie revolves around Master Gurmukh (Gurpreet Ghuggi) and how he arrives in a new village as this posting in government school and helping various villagers by reminding them of their good values and teaching them more meanwhile facing his own inner guilt. Actor Gurpreet Ghuggi plays the role of the master while Ammy Virk plays the role of Agyapal Singh. The film also had a sequel titled 'Ardaas Karaan'.