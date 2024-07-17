Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share more about her diet during this special time.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is in a very happy period of her life right now. She and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child. She often shares updates about her joyful pregnancy journey.

Fans love seeing her posts, whether she's doing yoga or showing off her baby bump. Recently, she shared more about her diet during this special time.

Pregnant Deepika Padukone dispels diet myths

Today, on July 17, Deepika Padukone, shared a post on Instagram about her daily diet. She posted a collage of desserts and snacks and wrote a long note to go with it, starting with her thoughts on the subject she wrote, "There seems to be a lot of misunderstanding around the word ‘Diet’. We often believe that ‘Diet’ means to starve, to eat less and to eat all of the things we detest."

Writing about her definition of 'Diets', she penned, "What ‘Diet’ really means is the total of all the food and drink consumed by an individual. The word actually comes from the Greek word “diaita,” which means “way of life.”

"I’ve always, for as long as I can remember, followed a ‘Balanced Diet’. And it is for me ‘a way of life’. I’ve never followed a diet that I cannot be consistent with or one that is a fad." She continued.

But does she eat her guilty pleasure foods? The actress answered and wrote, "Now, do I indulge? Of course, I do, as demonstrated above!😅 But it most certainly isn’t my way of life."

"Ever heard the phrase ‘you are what you eat?’ If there’s one thing I’ve learnt (the hard-ish way) is that those words couldn’t be truer. I hope you found today’s post useful. For more of some of my simple self-care practices, stay tuned…🤍" She concluded.

About Deepika Padukone recently

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani got married in a dreamy wedding ceremony on July 12th. The grand wedding ceremony was attended by actors, politicians, and business tycoons from around the globe. Deepika Padukone, who is pregnant with her first child, also attended the wedding ceremony wearing a stunning red suit. And as always, the queen has her hype king gushing over her in the comment section.

After the grand wedding concluded, celebs started dropping pictures of their looks from the big night, and as soon as a heavily pregnant Deepika Padukone shared her pictures on social media, praises started pouring in for the mom-to-be. It was Ranveer Singh's cute yet quirky comment that caught our eyes, and we are in complete awe of his behaviour. Ranveer Singh took to the comment section and wrote, "Mother is Mothering! (heart and kiss emoji)"