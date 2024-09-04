On Teacher's Day 2024, we take a look at a few Bollywood movies that have not only inspired us but also taught us valuable lessons that we're bound to treasure

Happy Teacher's Day! (Pics/IMDB)

Some Bollywood movies have done a great job of showing the teacher-student relationship. These films give us memorable teacher characters and highlight how a teacher can help students find their dreams and goals. It's also worth noting that some of these movies teach us important life lessons that everyone can connect with.

Here are 5 Bollywood movies that have taught us valuable lessons:

Taare Zameen Par

The movie mainly focuses on dyslexia and its impact on individuals, but it also delivers other important messages. It highlights that every child is unique and has something special to offer the world. The film urges us to look beyond just grades and test scores, emphasizing the importance of creativity, imagination, and emotional intelligence. It also stresses the need for a more inclusive and personalized approach to education and warns against labelling children, as it can limit their potential.

Queen

Queen was filled with scenes that showed Rani's growing confidence and independence. Despite her emotions being all over the place, Rani boldly decides to go on her honeymoon alone. She uses the time to reflect and listen to her inner voice. Sometimes, you have to make decisions for yourself and stick with them, no matter what. It all comes together when she chooses to skip a date with her ex-fiancé to hang out with her new friends instead. The way she does it, without any bitterness or anger, makes her even more likeable.

English Vinglish

In English Vinglish, Sridevi isn't really treated like a person—no one cares about her feelings in her own home, they're just focused on getting things done. But when she goes to America and starts discovering her own worth, her family is forced to acknowledge her talents. Stepping out of our comfort zones is often necessary to make a name for ourselves.

Taking pride in what you do is crucial for success, especially in entrepreneurship. Sridevi had been making laddoos and was known as the "laddoo maker." But when she started her English course, she was introduced as an "entrepreneur," which gave her a sense of dignity about the work she was doing.

3 Idiots

You need to believe in yourself. When Raju is always anxious about his future, Rancho advises him to focus on the present and keep his faith strong. Without believing in yourself, you won't succeed. That's why Rancho became a successful scientist.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, based on the life of Milkha Singh, is a powerful story about determination and hard work. The movie highlights how persistence and striving for excellence can lead to success, showing how Milkha's dedication helped him overcome huge challenges to achieve greatness.