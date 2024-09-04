'Rockstar' fans were shocked to hear Ranbir Kapoor’s singing voice in this viral behind-the-scenes video and compared it with the Doraemon show character Gian

Ace filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s 'Rockstar' revolves around Janardhan Jakhar, played by Ranbir Kapoor, a young man from Delhi who dreams of becoming a rockstar like his idol, Jim Morrison. He transforms and adopts the persona of Jordan when he meets Heer Kaul, played by Nargis Fakhri, a free-spirited girl with whom he falls in love. The movie portrays Janardhan's journey as he navigates through love, heartbreak, and fame in pursuit of his musical ambitions. It explores themes of passion, self-discovery, and the sacrifices one makes for their art.

Video of Ranbir Kapoor singing ‘Jo Bhi Main’ goes viral

Now, over a decade later, a behind-the-scenes video from the film’s sets has surfaced on social media which shows Ranbir singing the song ‘Jo Bhi Main’. While fans loved the original sung by Mohit Chauhan, they were shocked to hear Ranbir’s singing voice and compared it with the Doraemon show character Gian.

Netizens react to Ranbir Kapoor’s singing

The video also led to hilarious reactions after it was posted on Reddit. One user wrote, “Ab patha chala Nadaan parinda kyun Ghar nahi aa raha tha.”

“Meh hu giaaannn... Mera gaana hai bohottt surillaaaa....Mera gaana sunke log ho jate hai madhosh..” added another.

One user commented, “Somewhere aloo is telling people about Ranbir’s beautiful voice.”

'Rockstar' is renowned for its soulful music composed by A R Rahman, which includes chart-topping songs like 'Sadda Haq' and 'Nadaan Parindey. 'The film received critical acclaim for its performances, direction, and music, earning several awards and nominations.

Ranbir Kapoor narrated the story of ‘Rockstar’ to Imtiaz Ali

In an episode of Mid-day’s Sit With Hitlist series, director Imtiaz Ali recalled how he had approached Ranbir Kapoor for a different film, but they ended up reviving his long-forgotten script that had done the rounds. When Imtiaz was chatting with Ranbir, he said, “Sir, I’ve heard that you had a film where this guy says I want to become a musician…” Whatever Ranbir remembered from what he had heard, he narrated to Imtiaz.

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming projects

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor continues to garner acclaim for his role in 'Animal' and is set to reprise his role in its sequel, 'Animal Park'. He will also be seen in 'Love and War', which will also feature Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Besides that, he has ‘Ramayan’ with Nitesh Tiwari.