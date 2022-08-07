This Friendship Day: Sanjana Sanghi shares the importance of friends in her life

For Sanjana, Friendships day is always more celebratory because of her female friendships

As Friendship day is around the corner, gorgeous actress, Sanjana Sanghi shares the importance of 'friends' in her life.

She shares “Friendship for me is something that completes me, it’s my safe space. I’ve grown up in a household where my parents have been my best friends, which has helped me cultivate all my other relationships."

For Sanjana, Friendships day is always more celebratory because of her female friendships. Sanjana thinks highly about her female friends as they have been with her in every walks of her life. Sanjana adds “I went from a co-Ed school to an all-girls college where I found the potent power of female friendships. Incredibly strong women who are sisters today and we lift each other up every second of the day. I love that one is absolutely okay with comfortable silences in my friendships.”

Sanjana recently garnered a lot of appreciation for her performance in Rashtra Kavach: OM and now will be seen riding a bike in her next, Dhak Dhak.

