Updated on: 01 July,2022 08:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

From learning to ride bikes to being part of an all-women cast, Sanjana Sanghi says Dhak Dhak has empowered her as an actor

Sanjana Sanghi: Four women in a frame is a delight to watch

Sanjana Sanghi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza and Ratna Pathak Shah


When Sanjana Sanghi gave her nod to Dhak Dhak, she didn’t know who would feature alongside her in the film. Neither did she know how to ride a Bullet. Over a month since the Taapsee Pannu-backed road trip movie went on floors, Sanghi has learnt her way around a bike. The cast has been a source of joy for her — she is thrilled to share the frame with seasoned actors Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza and Fatima Sana Shaikh. “The actors are so secure, skilled and stand by each other. When we design a scene, it’s a blast. Four women in one frame is a delight to watch. We need to see more of this visual [in Hindi films]. Riding bikes in the mountains is a lovely feeling. I have broken my nails, and scraped myself. But films like these change notions,” says the actor, proud to have been chosen for director Tarun Dudeja’s all-women film. 

The movie rolled in Delhi in May, followed by stints in Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. The team has now made its way to Ladakh, where they are shooting at Khardung La, the highest motorable pass in the world. Riding a Bullet on the treacherous terrain is making Sanghi stronger. “I learnt biking for the film. When we think of a Bullet, we think of a boy. Coming off an action film [Om], my fitness gave me the faith that I can pull it off. I have never been result-driven. With films, you have to be honest while making them, and I hope the honesty reflects [on screen].”


