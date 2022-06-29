'Dhak Dhak' actors share experience of shooting at world's highest motorable pass Khardung La

In the image, the leading ladies are seen posing together after arriving at Khardung La

Team 'Dhak Dhak'/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account

The cast of 'Dhak Dhak' has become the first Hindi film unit to ride from Delhi to Khardung La - the world's highest motorable pass. Sharing the update, actor Dia Mirza took to Instagram and shared a picture with her co-stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. In the image, the leading ladies are seen posing together after arriving at Khardung La.

Talking about the first linear Delhi to Leh 40 days schedule, Dia said, "The most memorable instance for us as artists on this film was making it to the Khardung La pass! It holds such deep significance to each of our characters in the story and each one of us felt it. Immense gratitude for our producers, the crew and most importantly the Indian Army for making the experience smoother for us."

According to Fatima, the "journey pushed my limits, personally and as an actor." "We made it through all the ups and downs and reached Khardung La! It was an unbelievable and exhilarating experience to shoot there and by the end of it I know that I've learnt so much more about myself as a performer and a person," she added. Ratna Pathak Shah, too, shared her experience.

"If someone had told me 6 months ago that I would be riding a bike all the way to Ladakh at 65, I would have laughed! This film has been special to me in many ways. It has forced me to face my fears, taught me to trust myself, my colleagues and my crew in stressful situations, taken me to one of the most beautiful and awe-inspiring places in the world and introduced me to some wonderful people. When a film becomes an adventure for all involved, it stops being a product and becomes an experience. The story becomes a part of us," she said."There are some moments in life that simply don't feel real, that are just larger than life! Being on the road for weeks had been a transformational journey, culminating at the breathtaking Khardung La pass. It's been challenging and physically gruelling, yet tremendously satisfying," Sanjana said. A Viacom18 Studios and Outsiders Films production in association with BLM Pictures, Dhak Dhak is directed by Tarun Dudeja and will hit cinema screens in 2023.

