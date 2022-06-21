Dia Mirza flashes her million-dollar smile as she shares BTS pictures from 'Dhak Dhak' shoot

A series of photos highlighted Dia Mirza's current location, leaving us all green in envy

Dia Mirza. Picture/Official Instagram account

Dia Mirza shared fun behind-the-scene pictures from the shoot of her upcoming drama, 'Dhak Dhak'. As she posted some photos, the actress wrote, "This movie is an experience of a lifetime. Each day spent on this journey has given us the gift of grace. So grateful!"

In the first picture, Dia is seen flashing a broad smile while taking a selfie against the backdrop of a Ladakh monastery. A series of photos highlighted the actress's current location, leaving us all green with envy. Don't you want your workplace to be as beautiful as Dia's? The beautiful background of hills, blue skies, and clouds, makes the picture look quite aesthetic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

Show full article