Watch Video: Priyanka Chopra wrap up 'Citadel' shoot; shares a fun BTS featuring Diana

Priyanka Chopra updated her social media followers that the actress has finally completed the shoot for her upcoming web series 'Citadel'. The actress was busy shooting in Atlanta, and posted a fun BTS video which read, "And it's finally a wrap! Thank you to everyone who made this mammoth task possible and fun. Thx Atlanta. See you next time."

Priyanka was seen driving with Diana, touring the set with the actor. The video also shows Priyanka getting a warm welcome on her first day of the shoot. She is seen in a red dress, receiving a bouquet of flowers. She also a glimpse of her Vanity Van which had her character's name 'Nadia' written on it.

For the unversed, produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT Platform Amazon Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. Apart from 'Citadel', Priyanka also has a few other Hollywood Projects in her kitty. She will be seen in 'Ending Things' opposite Marvel star Anthony Mackie and an adaptation of Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel 'Secret Daughter', which will be adapted by Shruti Ganguly.

