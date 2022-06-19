Breaking News
Mumbai: MNS chief Raj Thackeray undergoes hip replacement surgery at Lilavati hospital
Maharashtra: Nine members of family found dead at home in Sangli
Mumbai sees 1,310 new Covid-19 cases, two death; active tally now 14,089
Mumbai: 87-year-old retired policeman's body found in drain in Navghar
Two candidates each of Shiv Sena, NCP, and 4 of BJP win Maharashtra Legislative Council polls
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Watch Video Priyanka Chopra wrap up Citadel shoot shares a fun BTS featuring Diana

Watch Video: Priyanka Chopra wrap up 'Citadel' shoot; shares a fun BTS featuring Diana

Updated on: 20 June,2022 11:15 PM IST  |  Washington
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

She wrote, "And it's finally a wrap! Thank you to everyone who made this mammoth task possible and fun. Thx Atlanta. See you next time"

Watch Video: Priyanka Chopra wrap up 'Citadel' shoot; shares a fun BTS featuring Diana

Priyanka Chopra. Pic/AFP


Priyanka Chopra updated her social media followers that the actress has finally completed the shoot for her upcoming web series 'Citadel'. The actress was busy shooting in Atlanta, and posted a fun BTS video which read, "And it's finally a wrap! Thank you to everyone who made this mammoth task possible and fun. Thx Atlanta. See you next time."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)





Show full article

priyanka chopra Web Series Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK