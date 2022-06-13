Have you heard? Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt's road trip delayed!

Buzz is that Farhan Akhtar’s directorial venture, Jee Le Zaraa, with the three actors, is unlikely to roll this September

Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt

It looks like the wait to see Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt together on screen is getting longer. Buzz is that Farhan Akhtar’s directorial venture, Jee Le Zaraa, with the three actors, is unlikely to roll this September. His road-trip film, scripted along with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, has generated abundant curiosity since its announcement. But blame it on the actors’ busy schedules that their combination dates are available only in early 2023. Alia, who is currently in the UK, filming her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, will first complete Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani after her return. Katrina has Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 and Gurmmeet Singh’s Phone Bhoot lined up, while Priyanka has Russo Brothers’ Citadel and her Hollywood film, It’s All Coming Back To Me to complete before she returns to B-Town.

Salman Khan is currently in Hyderabad for a month-long shoot of his next, Bhaijaan. Earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Farhad Samji’s directorial venture stars Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal and Venkatesh. Post pack-up on Saturday, Salman headed to Chiranjeevi’s home. The megastar was hosting a celebration for the success of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram. Sharing pictures from the party, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Absolute joy, celebrating and honouring my dearest old friend Kamal Haasan for the spectacular success of Vikram along with my dearest Sallu bhai, director Lokesh Kanagaraj and team at my home last night. What an intense and thrilling film it is! Kudos my friend. More power to you.”

The wedding planners

Two years ago, the pandemic thwarted Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s wedding plans. Fazal and Richa Chadha’s wedding plans. Now, the couple is reportedly keen to tie the knot before the year-end. We hear the bride wants a lavish celebration, and the families are in the process of finalising the wedding date. On the work front, the actor couple have sped up work on their maiden production, Girls Will Be Girls. The movie is slated to go on floors this October.

Sasha’s loss, Vikrant’s gain

A couple of months ago, Shahid Kapoor’s Bull, the biopic on Brigadier Faruk Bulsara, was put on hold due to logistical issues in the aftermath of the pandemic. Now, director Aditya Nimbalkar has moved on to make a film with Vikrant Massey. The newbie director has reportedly been signed on by producer Dinesh Vijan to helm Sector 36, based on the infamous Nithari serial killings of 2006. Vikrant plays a cop investigating the sensational case that made headlines after the Noida police found human remains in a drain behind the accused’s house 16 years ago. Shooting for the film is slated to commence in the coming months in Delhi.

Bracing for the face-off

After an underwhelming response to Samrat Prithviraj, all eyes are now on Akshay Kumar’s next, Raksha Bandhan. Contrary to rumours, Aanand L Rai’s directorial venture is not releasing directly on OTT, but in cinemas, on August 11 as scheduled. However, the film vies for the box-office pie with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha that also opens on the same day. Given that promotion for the Hindi remake of the Hollywood hit, Forrest Gump, has already begun, the makers of Raksha Bandhan aren’t taking any chances. Instead of a four-week campaign, which is a norm for most Akshay-starrers, the Raksha Bandhan team is chalking out an extensive six-week-long marketing strategy. The makers have complete faith in the film, believing it to be the right mix of emotions and conflict.

Special birthday getaway

Karan Kundrra never fails to make actor-girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash feel special. On her birthday (June 10), after completing their respective assignments, he whisked her away to Goa where he had organised a party for her aboard a private yacht. From getting their suite decorated with flowers to a specially made birthday cake, Karan ensured that Tejasswi’s 29th birthday was her best so far. Sharing pictures from the celebrations online, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Princess.”