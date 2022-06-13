Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Re-start-up’ challenges for school post-pandemic
IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms in Mumbai for next 2 days
Mumbai: Hotel staffers held for procuring spurious liquor in Andheri
Mumbai sees 1,803 new Covid-19 cases, deaths jump to 7 in 12 days
Thane: Three sisters break into Dombivli house, steal gold
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Have you heard? Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt's road trip delayed!

Have you heard? Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt's road trip delayed!

Updated on: 13 June,2022 07:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Buzz is that Farhan Akhtar’s directorial venture, Jee Le Zaraa, with the three actors, is unlikely to roll this September

Have you heard? Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt's road trip delayed!

Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt


It looks like the wait to see Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt together on screen is getting longer. Buzz is that Farhan Akhtar’s directorial venture, Jee Le Zaraa, with the three actors, is unlikely to roll this September. His road-trip film, scripted along with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, has generated abundant curiosity since its announcement. But blame it on the actors’ busy schedules that their combination dates are available only in early 2023. Alia, who is currently in the UK, filming her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, will first complete Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani after her return. Katrina has Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 and Gurmmeet Singh’s Phone Bhoot lined up, while Priyanka has Russo Brothers’ Citadel and her Hollywood film, It’s All Coming Back To Me to complete before she returns to B-Town.

Friendly celebrations





Show full article

priyanka chopra katrina kaif alia bhatt Salman Khan ali fazal richa chadha shahid kapoor vikrant massey Samrat Prithviraj Akshay Kumar aamir khan Laal Singh Chaddha karan kundra Tejasswi Prakash bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK