See post: Priyanka Chopra wishes mom Madhu; poses with daughter Malti Marie

In the image, Priyanka is seen sitting next to her mother, and the latter is holding the little one in her arms

Picture courtesy/Priyanka Chopra's Instagram account

On the occasion of her mother Madhu Chopra's birthday, Priyanka Chopra treated fans by sharing a new picture of her daughter Malti Marie. Priyanka and Nick, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their little bundle of joy in 2022. The actress and the American pop singer revealed the news on social media, and ever since then, the duo has been mum about their parenthood.

On Mother's Day, Priyanka shared the first picture of MM on Instagram, giving everyone a glimpse of their angel. In the recent post, Priyanka is seen sitting next to her mother, and the latter is holding the little one in her arms.

Also Read: Nick talks about Priyanka Chopra's first Mother's Day, calls daughter a gift

Show full article